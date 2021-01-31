Explosive PETN found near Israel Embassy blast site; Same has been used by Al-Qaeda

Jan 31, 2021, 05.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The National Investigation Agency in its very initial probe found PETN (a high-grade military explosive) near Israel embassy. The same sort of element has been used in past by Al-Qaeda to make bombs. Is this a clear warning to Israel?
Read in App