Explainer: What is Pegasus spyware? How does it hack into your phone to spy on you?

The Pegasus spyware is again at the centre of a major controversy. On Sunday, July 18, it was widely reported that documents acquired and evaluated by a international media collaboration showed a list of phone numbers that are claimed to have been potentially targeted for surveillance by an unidentified agency using the Pegasus spyware. It is reported that over 40 journalists in India were targeted alongside a few other public figures like politicians and activists. While this is a developing story, it is paramount to understand the software, its history and how it can hack into your smartphone to completely compromise your information.