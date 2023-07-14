Explained - Why Turkiye agreed to approve Sweden's NATO bid

Hope for Sweden’s imminent entry into the NATO security alliance began to fade on Monday when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a last-minute hurdle by linking his approval of the Nordic country’s bid to Turkey’s long-sought accession to the European Union. But just hours later, he made a surprise U-turn by dropping his opposition, paving the way for NATO to expand its fortification against a belligerent Russia as Moscow fights a war in Ukraine. But what caused this sudden change of heart in Turkiye?