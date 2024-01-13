Explained: Lai Ching-Te's political track | DDP candidate set to win polls? | Taiwan Election

Taiwan's Race to Power: Polling to elect the next President and the running mate began on Saturday in Taiwan. Taiwanese voters will be choosing a successor to Tsai Ing-wen, the nation's first female president, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits after winning in 2016 and 2020. Lai Ching-Te held almost every senior political post in the Island. Lai hopes to round out his career track today. The Democratic Progressive Party candidate set to win Presidential Polls?