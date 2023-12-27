videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Experts raise alarm over spread of 'zombie deer disease' in the US
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 27, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Experts are raising alarm over the spread of 'zombie deer disease' in the US. They are warning about the spread of the disease to human beings. Molly gambhir tells you more
trending now
Gravitas: On Camera: Jaipur man runs over woman, friend after a spat
Blinken heads to Mexico as migrant caravan moves to U.S. border
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia launches deadly strikes on Ukraine
Singer-Actor Dua Lipa holidays with her family in New Delhi
Christmas & Boxing day turn tragic for Australians
recommended videos
Israel-Hamas war: After U.S. announces naval coalition, Houthi attacks intensify
Preparations in full swing for Ram Mandir inauguration
BJP may release first list of candidates as early as January
Congress party pinning hopes on Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0? | 2024 General Elections
Blinken seeks way forward in Mexico on migration surge
recommended videos
Israel-Hamas war: After U.S. announces naval coalition, Houthi attacks intensify
Preparations in full swing for Ram Mandir inauguration
BJP may release first list of candidates as early as January
Congress party pinning hopes on Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0? | 2024 General Elections