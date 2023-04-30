videos
Experts predict AI to be the forefront of 2024 US election campaign
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Apr 30, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
The 2024 US presidential election will feature artificial intelligence as a prominent issue, allowing candidates to reach voters more quickly, cheaply, and efficiently.
