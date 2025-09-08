/EXCLUSIVE | WION Speaks To Mauritius FM Ahead Of PM Ramgoolam's India Visit

Ahead of Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam's India visit, Mauritius FM DhananjayRamful has emphasised on strong partnership with India and how both countries share 'common interest in the Indian ocean'. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said during the visit, 'there is going to be some more advanced and enhanced partnership when it comes to maritime security in this part of the Indian Ocean'. PM Navin travels to India months after PM Modi visited Mauritius. The Indian PM was the chief guest at the country's Independence Day celebrations.