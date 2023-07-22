Exclusive: Sri Lanka FM emphasises on economic recovery; protocol put on maritime activity

Sri Lanka's foreign minister Ali Sabry has emphasised on strong connectivity between the two countries highlighting how both ferry and aviation will increase people-to-people linkages. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Colombo, FM Sabry on the proposal of land connectivity said, " Connecting with each other could be a good opportunity. But the proposal, first of all, you need to study the feasibility of it, see the benefit for both countries and see that it will be beneficial for both countries and the both nations then we must go ahead with it." Earlier this week, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited New Delhi, with both countries agreeing on new ferry services among other key connectivity issues.