Exclusive: Joe Jonas to WION on his upcoming debut film Devotion

For Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers, it became a reality when he was offered to play the character Marty Goode in aerial war drama ‘Devotion’ that tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who changed their country’s fortune in the most brutal battle in the Korean War in the 1950s. In an exclusive conversation with WION's Zeba Khan, Joe Jonas spoke about his acting debut with war drama ‘Devotion’, his experience shooting some crazy action scenes and personal connection with the film.