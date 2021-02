The European Union envoy to India Ugo Astuto has spoken exclusively to WION post the 2-day visit of 24 foreign envoys to Jammu & Kashmir. Astuto has termed his visit to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir an "opportunity" to see the "situation on the ground" and during his interaction taken note of the recent district development council (DDC) elections and resumption of the 4G high-speed internet.