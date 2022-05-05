Exclusive Interview: Victor Banerjee recalls the golden days of Satyajit Ray

In a career that spanned nearly four decades, Satyajit Ray directed 36 films. His movies received Worldwide critical acclaim, and are revered till today. He was undoubtedly one of the greatest filmmakers of the 20th century. On the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary, WION got in touch with Padma Bhushan recipient Victor Banerjee, the legendary actor who made his debut in Ray's iconic film 'Shatranj ke khilari'. During the exclusive chat, he shared fond memories of working with Satyajit Ray, whom he fondly calls Manik Da. Take a look.