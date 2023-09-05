Exclusive: Gulshan Devaiah breaks down why society loves bad guys like Atmaram

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Who doesn't love a bad guy- one that gets what he wants and does as he desires while not always being the most ethical and just person in the room? Gulshan Devaiah opens up to WION's Zeba Khan on playing Atmaram in Guns & Gulaabs, why society loves bad boys and more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos