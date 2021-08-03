Exclusive: Former Iranian President says India and not China is a better choice for Iran

Aug 03, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former President of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad believes that India, and not China is a better choice for Iran. In an exclusive interview with WION's Palki, Ahmadinejad said that Iranians have doubts over Iran's strategic pact with China.
