Exclusive: Former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Ajith Nivard Cabraal speaks to WION

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has been accused of the economic crisis in the country. However, he has rejected all of these allegations and has said that he actually tried to save the country from bankruptcy. WION correspondent Dasuni Athauda spoke to the former Governor on his term and the decisions which he took that resulted in the worst economic chaos Sri Lanka witnessed since 1948.