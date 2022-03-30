Exclusive: 'Dune' wins Oscar for best visual effect; Namit Malhotra, CEO of DNEG speaks to WION

Mar 30, 2022, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
DNEG, bags Best Visual Effects Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony for their on-screen wizardry on Dune. The honour marks DNEG’s seventh Oscar for Best Visual Effects overall. WION speaks to Namit Malhotra, CEO of DNEG for more perspective.
Read in App