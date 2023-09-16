Exclusive: Decoding Hansal Mehta and his 30 years behind the lens

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
National Award-winning director Hansal Mehta completes 30 years in October this year as he speaks exclusively to WION’s Zeba Khan on giving a platform to deserving talent in the country, working with Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao and some of the finest actors of the industry, his collaboration with Gagan Dev Riar on Scam 2003 and so much more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos