Exclusive conversation with President of Guyana Irfaan Ali

President of Guyana Irfaan Ali spoke exclusively with WION during India visit. The President was on a week-long India visit which he started from Indore. In Indore he attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Speaking exclusively with our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he lauded India's economic growth and how it has been "leading in the game of technology, food production, environmental Services, human resource development for some time now." He also spoke on Russia-Ukraine conflict, climate change, Oil exports to India among other things.