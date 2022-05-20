Exclusive: Chechen leader speaks to WION on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Published: May 20, 2022, 02:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. WION spoke with Ramzan Akhmadovich Kadyrov. Kadyrov is a Chechen politician and the head of the Chechen Republic. He spoke about why Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine
