Ex-US President Donald Trump asks judge to dismiss Georgia Election Case

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Former US president Donald Trump who is wired in legal troubles is trying to seek some relief he has now filed a number of legal arguments that challenge his Georgia indictment. He has asked the court to dismiss the charges that accuse him of his role in subverting the 2020 elections in the state.

