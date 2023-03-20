Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson to reveal evidence in his defence over partygate scandal
The Commons Privileges Committee, which is looking into at least four instances where the former prime minister may have purposefully misled Members with his promises that lockdown regulations were followed, will question the former prime minister for a considerable amount of time. Before being questioned by MPs about whether he misled to Parliament about the partygate affair, Boris Johnson is need to present a dossier of supporting documentation.