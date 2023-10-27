Ex-UK minister Crispin Blunt arrested on 'suspicion of rape', possession of controlled substances

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Crispin Blunt, a veteran Conservative MP, stated on Thursday night that he had been arrested on suspicion of rape. Blunt identified himself as the MP who was the subject of earlier media stories about a legislator who had been arrested in a statement. He said he was confident he would be cleared and was released on police bail while more investigation was conducted.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos