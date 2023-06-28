Ex-Samsung executive accused of stealing secrets

A former Samsung executive has been indicted for stealing secrets from his former employer to help his client -- Taiwan's leading chip maker Foxconn. South Korean prosecutors allege that the theft caused a loss of over 200 million dollars to Samsung electronics, which is the world's biggest chipmaker. As per an unreleased indictment report, accessed by Reuters, Choi Jinseog is alleged to have stolen Samsung's trade secrets and details about the planned Foxconn plant. However, he has denied all charges.