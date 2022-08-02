Ex-rival Penny Mordaunt throws support behind Liz Truss in Tory leadership race

Published: Aug 02, 2022, 06:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Penny Mordaunt has announced her support for her former Tory leadership rival Liz Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson. Mordaunt was eliminated from the Tory leadership contest in the fifth round.
