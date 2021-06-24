Ex-Philippines President benigno aquino dies at the age of 61

Jun 24, 2021, 05:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Former Philippines President Benigno Aquino has died at the age of 61. Aquino was the country's 15th President and was in office from 2010 to 2016. He died of renal failure as a result of diabetes.
Read in App