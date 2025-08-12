Published: Aug 12, 2025, 15:44 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 15:44 IST
Ex‑Pentagon official Michael Rubin blasts Trump’s foreign policy claims
Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official and AEI senior fellow, harshly criticized President Trump—accusing him of exaggerating diplomatic achievements (like brokering talks between India and Pakistan), pursuing a Nobel Peace Prize at the expense of national security, and overlooking Pakistan’s malign behavior amid rising tensions in South Asia.