Ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah to be released after 7 months of detention

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Tuesday (March 24) revoked the Public Safety Act slapped against the National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and released him from house arrest. Booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), Omar Abdullah has been kept under detention ever since the Centre abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. He has been under detention for the past seven months at Srinagar's Hari Nivas.