LIVE TV
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Bipin Rawat passes away
LIVE: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has passed away, says Indian Air Force
Bipin Rawat, his wife among 13 killed in helicopter crash
Gen Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff: A life dedicated to the nation
PM Modi leads condolences after India's CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in chopper crash
Gen Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff: A life in pictures
Ex-IAF officer Dr AS Bahal: India's military reforms were underway in CDS General Rawat's leadership
Dec 08, 2021, 09:45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Air Commodore (Retd.) Dr. AS Bahal: CDS General Bipin Rawat played an instrumental role in India's military reforms. The theaterisation of three armed forces were underway in his leadership.
Read in App