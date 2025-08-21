/Ex-Colombian Prez released from house arrest | Uribe's 12-yr sentence under challenge

Published: Aug 21, 2025, 08:59 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 08:59 IST
The Colombian court has lifted the house arrest order on former President Álvaro Uribe, who had been detained since August over allegations of witness tampering. The Supreme Court’s initial decision had shocked the nation and sparked mass protests. Critics argue the move weakens judicial oversight. Judge Clara Salcedo granted Uribe immediate release, saying the arrest could no longer be upheld. Uribe tweeted “Thank God” following the announcement.