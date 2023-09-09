Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu arrested after much drama over corruption charges

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
After much drama, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was taken into custody early on Saturday in Nandyala in connection with the suspected 3,300 crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scandal that occurred under the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) administration.

