Evasive Panda APT group delivers malware via updates for popular Chinese software

Evasive Panda is a Chinese-speaking APT group, active since at least 2012. ESET Research has observed the group conducting cyberespionage against individuals in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Nigeria. Government entities were targeted in China, Macao, and Southeast and East Asian countries, specifically Myanmar, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam, while other organizations in China and Hong Kong were also targeted. According to public reports, the group has also targeted unknown entities in Hong Kong, India, and Malaysia.