EU's growth plan for countries

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
In a major development from the European Union, plans are underway to reshape the future of membership expansion. The core of the proposal revolves around two key components: First, providing substantial financial aid to these aspiring members to accelerate their reform efforts. Secondly, the EU aims to grant these candidate nations early access to the lucrative single market.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos