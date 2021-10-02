Eurozone accelerated to 3.4 per cent, inflation hits 13-year high

Oct 02, 2021, 10:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Eurozone inflation accelerated to 3.4 per cent year-on-year in September, reaching a 13-year high, according to an estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU).
