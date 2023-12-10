videos
Europe's biggest economy faces major budget crisis
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 10, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Germany is reeling from a budget crisis. But Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out cuts to social spending, green subsidies, or military aid for Ukraine.
