European Nations Struggle To Commit To 5% Defence Spending

European nations are trying to convince Donald Trump to put up a shared approach in the Ukraine peace negotiations as they seek to increase pressure on Russia and preserve European security but the US seems undeterred. The defense chief Pete Hegseth has reportedly said that the US can no longer be the guarantor of Europe security and according to Russian news agency agency TASS, Hegseth has said that the time when the US was the sole guarantor of European Security has passed. Watch in for more details!