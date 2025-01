The Vice President of European Investment Bank (EIB) Nicola Beer has said that the one of the largest multilateral financial institutions globally has said that the bank is looking towards a 'win win' partnership with India. Speaking to our correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Luxumburg, she said,'India is really a leader in the region...& we really hope with the upcoming India EU summit, that we will foster this common partnership for the sake of a whole region and for the sake of the citizens in India'. The EIB is notably active in financing projects that address climate change, aiming to align its investment with the Paris Agreement. The Vice President pointed,'especially in the Global South, our investments are merely 90% for climate action or climate adaptation'.Full interview.