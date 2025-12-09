LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /European countries back Zelensky amid US peace push

European countries back Zelensky amid US peace push

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 20:34 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 20:34 IST
European countries back Zelensky amid US peace push
European leaders rallied behind Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday night amid hopes they might finally achieve a breakthrough to allow Ukraine access to billions of pounds of frozen Russian assets.

Trending Topics

trending videos