/Europe Witnesses Rare Total Solar Eclipse as Spain Prepares for Historic Sky Show

Millions of Europeans are looking to the skies as a rare total solar eclipse sweeps across parts of the continent, briefly turning daylight into darkness. During totality, the Moon passes directly between Earth and the Sun, completely blocking the Sun’s disc and revealing its normally hidden outer atmosphere, known as the corona. The eclipse’s path begins in Russia’s remote Arctic north before moving across Greenland and Iceland and into Spain. Northern Spain is expected to offer some of the best viewing opportunities, with the Moon’s shadow crossing the country from the Atlantic coast towards the Mediterranean. The event has also become a major tourism attraction, with hundreds of thousands of visitors travelling towards the path of totality. Hotels and other accommodations in several locations have reportedly filled up, while authorities have increased emergency, transport and security resources to manage the expected crowds.