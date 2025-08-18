LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Europe Wildfires: Spanish Firefighters Battle Deadly Wildfires Fueled By Heatwaves

Europe Wildfires: Spanish Firefighters Battle Deadly Wildfires Fueled By Heatwaves

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 23:59 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 23:59 IST
Europe Wildfires: Spanish Firefighters Battle Deadly Wildfires Fueled By Heatwaves
Europe is battling intense wildfires as record-breaking heat scorches France, Croatia, Italy, and Spain. Thousands evacuated, homes destroyed, and firefighters stretched to the limit.

Trending Topics

trending videos