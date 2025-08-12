Published: Aug 12, 2025, 14:29 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 14:29 IST
Europe wildfires: Heat & wind fuel fires in Southern Europe
Wildfires are sweeping across Southern Europe, with Spain, Portugal, Turkiye, and parts of the Balkans battling intense flames, evacuations, and soaring temperatures. Thousands have been forced from their homes as emergency crews race to contain multiple blazes. Thick smoke and scorching flames are choking popular holiday regions across southern Europe.