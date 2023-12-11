videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Europe seals world's first set of rules regulating artificial intelligence
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 11, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Europe has made history by delivering an armoury of rules, the first in the world, to regulate the development and use of artificial intelligence systems.
trending now
UK: PM Rishi Sunak faces testing Covid inquiry grilling
Rainbow Literature Fest 2023: A platform for queer and inclusive expression
Gravitas: Beer bias: Buyers prefer male brewers?
Europe seals world's first set of rules regulating artificial intelligence
Gravitas: 'Animal' too violent? Why the Ranbir Kapoor movie has angered so many
recommended videos
Gravitas: Binge eating & lengthy commutes: Unseen risks to mental health
India: Supreme Court of India upholds abrogation of article 370
Israel-Hamas war: Palestinian death toll nears 18,000 amid Israeli attacks
Israel-Hamas war: The assault on history
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cancels South Asia tour after poll debacle
recommended videos
Gravitas: Binge eating & lengthy commutes: Unseen risks to mental health
India: Supreme Court of India upholds abrogation of article 370
Israel-Hamas war: Palestinian death toll nears 18,000 amid Israeli attacks
Israel-Hamas war: The assault on history