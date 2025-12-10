/Europe launches historic planetary-defence drill as 3I/ATLAS sparks global alert

Europe has launched its biggest-ever planetary-defence simulation as the giant interstellar object 3I/ATLAS nears the solar system. Massive, active and travelling from deep space, 3I/ATLAS is nearly 350 million KM from Earth but has triggered a global readiness exercise. Defence ministries, space agencies, and emergency units across Europe are simulating how to respond to an impactor of this scale. Scientists confirm the real 3I/ATLAS poses no threat but its arrival proves humanity must plan now, not later.