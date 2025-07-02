Published: Jul 02, 2025, 21:30 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 21:30 IST
Europe heatwave: locals, tourists scramble to stay cool
Withering conditions that have baked southern Europe for days crept northward, Shutting some schools and daycare centres in France and the Netherlands, and sparking health warnings. Scientists said it was unusual for such heat to hit Europe this early in the season, But that human-caused climate change from burning fossil fuels was making these once-rare events far more likely...