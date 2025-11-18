/Europe Arms Suppliers Rake Profits From Ukraine War | Ukraine Inks Major Rafale Jet Deal With France

Ukraine has signed a major defence pact with France to acquire 100 Rafale fighter jets over the next decade, a deal Zelensky calls “historic.” But as the frontline collapses and Russia intensifies drone and missile attacks, a bigger question is how will Ukraine finance this multibillion-euro purchase? With Europe examining grants, loans, and the use of frozen Russian assets, and with European arms manufacturers poised for huge profits, we break down the battlefield, the financing, and the geopolitics behind Kyiv’s biggest aircraft deal yet.