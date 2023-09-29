Europe almost out of local olive oil supplies

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Europe's olive oil legacy is in danger as droughts and hailstorms continue their onslaught. The Mediterranean groves, which have supplied the world, are now facing scarcity. Olive trees have been cultivated around the Mediterranean for thousands of years. Spain alone used to produce half of the world's supply of this liquid gold. But wildfires and soaring temperatures mean, the future of this ancient industry is looking increasingly uncertain.

