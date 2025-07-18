LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /EU unveils tougher sanctions on Russia
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 20:14 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 20:14 IST
EU unveils tougher sanctions on Russia
Videos Jul 18, 2025, 20:14 IST

EU unveils tougher sanctions on Russia

The European Union just unveiled its most stringent sanctions against Russia yet, marking the 18th such package since the war in Ukraine started. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos