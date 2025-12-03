LOGIN
EU Shuts Russian Energy Tap, Plans Full Fossil Fuel Phase-Out by 2026

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 03, 2025, 20:05 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 20:05 IST
The European Union has announced a major plan to phase out all Russian fossil fuels by 2026, effectively shutting the Russian energy tap.

