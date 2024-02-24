EU diplomat Stefano Sannino upbeat on India ties, FTA

EU diplomat Stefano Sannino has expressed his optimism on India ties, FTA talks. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Secretary General, European External Action Service (EEAS) said that the focus of New Delhi visit is how the two sides can grow and deepen their cooperation. He highlighted, "We are working on a number of areas including the Free Trade Agreement, exchanges in investment between India and the EU, and the maritime sector"