Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict: PM Abiy Ahmed vows to head to the frontlines | Latest English News

Nov 25, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed is headed to frontlines to direct the war effort, this comes two days after the PM had announce his willingness to lead his countries soldiers on the frontline against the advancing rebel fighters.
Read in App