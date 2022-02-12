Ethiopia: UN report on horrific accounts of rape and torture in Tigray region

Feb 12, 2022, 03:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Women living in Ethiopia's conflict torn-Tigray region, it is a state of never-ending nightmare. In the latest, UN deputy secretary has called for justice against the unimaginable horrors that women of the region have to face.
Read in App