Ethiopia-Tigray Crisis: US blacklists Eritrean army chief over human rights abuse

Aug 24, 2021, 10:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The United States has imposed sanctions on the Eritrean army’s chief of staff for his involvement in the conflict in neighboring Ethiopia. As part of the sanctions, any property of the Eritrean army’s chief in the US will be seized.
Read in App